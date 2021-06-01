Lieutenant General John B. Morrison Jr. requests your virtual participation in the Promotion Ceremony for Colonel Charles R. Parker to Brigadier General.
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2021 16:01
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|779680
|Filename:
|DOD_108129727
|Length:
|00:44:27
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Promotion Ceremony for COL (P) Charles R. Parker, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
