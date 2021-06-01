Find out everything you need to know for your next move. Fort Wainwright's Reassignment Levy Brief online guide and introductory videos will help you get the information you need. This video introduces the Reassignments program with the Military Personnel Division.
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2021 14:33
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|779666
|VIRIN:
|210106-A-XA877-0006
|PIN:
|6
|Filename:
|DOD_108129645
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|FAIRBANKS, AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Wainwright Levy Brief - Reassignments, by Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office and Brian Schlumbohm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT