    Fort Wainwright Levy Brief - Reassignments

    FAIRBANKS, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2021

    Video by Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office and Brian Schlumbohm

    Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office

    Find out everything you need to know for your next move. Fort Wainwright's Reassignment Levy Brief online guide and introductory videos will help you get the information you need. This video introduces the Reassignments program with the Military Personnel Division.

    Date Taken: 01.06.2021
    Date Posted: 01.06.2021 14:33
    Location: FAIRBANKS, AK, US 

    This work, Fort Wainwright Levy Brief - Reassignments, by Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office and Brian Schlumbohm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alaska
    ACS
    Fort Wainwright
    U.S. Army Garrison Alaska
    USAG Alaska
    Levy Brief

