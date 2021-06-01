Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    SpRCO: Up For A Sprint?

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    The Space Rapid Capabilities Office offers career opportunities, coupled with a core culture currently unmatched in space acquisition. We are proud to release our latest video talking about those opportunities. If you’re up for a sprint, give us a call!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2021
    Date Posted: 01.06.2021 13:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 779661
    VIRIN: 210106-F-g0452-001
    Filename: DOD_108129628
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SpRCO: Up For A Sprint?, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Engineering
    Contracting
    Albuquerque
    acquisition
    Space Force
    SpRCO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT