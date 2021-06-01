Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Barksdale Receives Coronavirus Vaccination

    LA, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Chase Sullivan 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    The 2d Medical Group Immunizations clinic administered the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at Barksdale Air Force Base on Jan 6, 2021.

    The first to receive the vaccine are healthcare workers, emergency responders, and installation defense personnel.
    The 2d Bomb Wing is distributing and administering COVID-19 vaccines based on Department of Defense guidance, through a phased, standardized, and coordinated strategy to protect our people, maintain readiness, and support the national COVID-19 response.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2021
    Date Posted: 01.06.2021 11:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 779646
    VIRIN: 210106-F-LK801-0001
    Filename: DOD_108129486
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: LA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Barksdale Receives Coronavirus Vaccination, by A1C Chase Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Louisiana
    Vaccination
    Barksdale
    Barksdale AFB
    Shreveport
    Barksdale Air Force Base
    Bossier City
    Honorary Commanders
    2BW
    2nd Bomb Wing
    2nd Medical Group
    2MDG
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19

