Barksdale Receives Coronavirus Vaccination

The 2d Medical Group Immunizations clinic administered the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at Barksdale Air Force Base on Jan 6, 2021.



The first to receive the vaccine are healthcare workers, emergency responders, and installation defense personnel.

The 2d Bomb Wing is distributing and administering COVID-19 vaccines based on Department of Defense guidance, through a phased, standardized, and coordinated strategy to protect our people, maintain readiness, and support the national COVID-19 response.