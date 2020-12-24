U.S. Army Spc. Garret Morey, door gunner with Alpha Company, 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, scans his sector from a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter as it flies over the 28th ECAB's area of operations in the Middle East Dec. 24, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|12.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2021 06:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|779616
|VIRIN:
|201224-Z-LS292-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108129280
|Length:
|00:00:10
|Location:
|IQ
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Flight over Iraq, by SPC Stanford Toran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT