Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    SGM Thresher discusses the commander's African Enlisted Development Strategy

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BW, GERMANY

    12.01.2020

    Video by Patrick Loch 

    U.S. Africa Command

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Richard Thresher, U.S. Africa Command senior enlisted leader, explains the commander's Africa Enlisted Development Strategy Dec. 1, 2020.

    "We will continue to work alongside our partners to develop NCOs in order to build a more capable force,” Thresher said. “A stronger NCO corps has a direct impact on the ability of our partners to increase pressure on violent extremist organizations, which threaten security and stability in the region."

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2020
    Date Posted: 01.06.2021 05:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 779614
    VIRIN: 201201-O-CQ961-394
    Filename: DOD_108129267
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: BW, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SGM Thresher discusses the commander's African Enlisted Development Strategy, by Patrick Loch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NCO development tops Sgt. Maj. Thresher&rsquo;s Kenya, Djibouti trip goals

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Africa Command
    Key Leader Engagement
    NCO Development
    Kenya
    Kenya Defence Forces
    African Enlisted Development Strategy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT