SGM Thresher discusses the commander's African Enlisted Development Strategy

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Richard Thresher, U.S. Africa Command senior enlisted leader, explains the commander's Africa Enlisted Development Strategy Dec. 1, 2020.



"We will continue to work alongside our partners to develop NCOs in order to build a more capable force,” Thresher said. “A stronger NCO corps has a direct impact on the ability of our partners to increase pressure on violent extremist organizations, which threaten security and stability in the region."