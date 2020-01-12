NCO development focus of AFRICOM Senior Enlisted Leader's visit to African nations

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/779612" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Africa Command leadership wrapped-up a four-day trip to Kenya and Djibouti Dec. 18, during which both Gen. Stephen Townsend, commander, and Sgt. Maj. Richard Thresher, command senior enlisted leader, conducted strategic engagements with counterparts and nation leadership to demonstrate continued commitment to working with African partners.



As part of Townsend’s African Enlisted Development Strategy, Thresher focused his trip on the top Kenyan non-commissioned officers responsible for developing NCOs within the Kenya Defence Forces.