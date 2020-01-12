U.S. Africa Command leadership wrapped-up a four-day trip to Kenya and Djibouti Dec. 18, during which both Gen. Stephen Townsend, commander, and Sgt. Maj. Richard Thresher, command senior enlisted leader, conducted strategic engagements with counterparts and nation leadership to demonstrate continued commitment to working with African partners.
As part of Townsend’s African Enlisted Development Strategy, Thresher focused his trip on the top Kenyan non-commissioned officers responsible for developing NCOs within the Kenya Defence Forces.
This work, NCO development focus of AFRICOM Senior Enlisted Leader's visit to African nations, by Patrick Loch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NCO development tops Sgt. Maj. Thresher’s Kenya, Djibouti trip goals
