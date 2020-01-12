Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCO development focus of AFRICOM Senior Enlisted Leader's visit to African nations

    BW, GERMANY

    12.01.2020

    Video by Patrick Loch 

    U.S. Africa Command

    U.S. Africa Command leadership wrapped-up a four-day trip to Kenya and Djibouti Dec. 18, during which both Gen. Stephen Townsend, commander, and Sgt. Maj. Richard Thresher, command senior enlisted leader, conducted strategic engagements with counterparts and nation leadership to demonstrate continued commitment to working with African partners.

    As part of Townsend’s African Enlisted Development Strategy, Thresher focused his trip on the top Kenyan non-commissioned officers responsible for developing NCOs within the Kenya Defence Forces.

    Date Taken: 12.01.2020
    Date Posted: 01.06.2021 03:52
    Location: BW, DE

    U.S. Africa Command
    Key Leader Engagement
    NCO Development
    Kenya
    Kenya Defence Forces
    African Enlisted Development Strategy

