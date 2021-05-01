Hawaii National Guard Task Force Distributes The COVID-19 Vaccine to Neighbor Islands.

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Hawaii National Guard transports and distributes the COVID-19 vaccine to Hawaii Army Soldiers and Air National Guard Airmen deployed to Hawaii, Maui, and Kauai counties in support of the State’s COVID-19 response via C-17. A joint team of Medical, Logistical, and Operational Guardsmen based out of Honolulu county flew to the counties of Hawaii, Maui and Kauai to vaccinate fellow Guardsmen who have been assigned to the COVID-19 pandemic response. The Guardsmen many of whom have been activated for over 90 days have been providing temperature screening at airports throughout the state, supporting the mass testing efforts in each county, and assisting health agencies in education efforts. This is the first round of vaccines for the neighbor county Guardsmen. (U.S.Air National Video by MSgt. Andrew Jackson)



00:02:14:00 Spc. Jonathan Ganir - Hawaii Army National Guard, Medic - Task Force Hawaii



00:03:40:00 1st. Lt. Nathan Love, Hawaii Air National Guard, Chaplain - Task Force Maui