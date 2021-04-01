The 20th Medical Group at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, began administering COVID-19 vaccinations to medical personnel Jan 4.
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2021 15:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|779576
|VIRIN:
|200104-F-IW330-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108128865
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Shaw administers COVID-19 vaccine, by SSgt Destinee Sweeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
