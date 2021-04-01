The 72nd Medical Group began delivering COVID-19 vaccinations Jan. 4. The first three were given to two Tinker AFB first responders and a health care professional.
The initial shipment of the Moderna vaccine arrived this month, with medical workers, emergency services and public safety personnel prioritized first, according to the Department of Defense’s distribution plan. Following CDC recommendations, the DOD’s vaccine distribution plan has three phases. The second phase encompasses high-risk beneficiaries, with the final phase moving to the healthy population.
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2021 15:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|779574
|VIRIN:
|210401-F-FT183-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108128862
|Length:
|00:07:36
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, First Tinker AFB personnel receive COVID-19 vaccine, by 2nd Lt. Danny Rangel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
