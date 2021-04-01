First Tinker AFB personnel receive COVID-19 vaccine

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 72nd Medical Group began delivering COVID-19 vaccinations Jan. 4. The first three were given to two Tinker AFB first responders and a health care professional.



The initial shipment of the Moderna vaccine arrived this month, with medical workers, emergency services and public safety personnel prioritized first, according to the Department of Defense’s distribution plan. Following CDC recommendations, the DOD’s vaccine distribution plan has three phases. The second phase encompasses high-risk beneficiaries, with the final phase moving to the healthy population.