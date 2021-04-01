Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    First Tinker AFB personnel receive COVID-19 vaccine

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.04.2021

    Video by 2nd Lt. Danny Rangel 

    72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    The 72nd Medical Group began delivering COVID-19 vaccinations Jan. 4. The first three were given to two Tinker AFB first responders and a health care professional.

    The initial shipment of the Moderna vaccine arrived this month, with medical workers, emergency services and public safety personnel prioritized first, according to the Department of Defense’s distribution plan. Following CDC recommendations, the DOD’s vaccine distribution plan has three phases. The second phase encompasses high-risk beneficiaries, with the final phase moving to the healthy population.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2021
    Date Posted: 01.05.2021 15:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 779574
    VIRIN: 210401-F-FT183-001
    Filename: DOD_108128862
    Length: 00:07:36
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Tinker AFB personnel receive COVID-19 vaccine, by 2nd Lt. Danny Rangel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Vaccine
    Tinker AFB
    72nd Air Base Wing
    72nd Medical Group
    coronavirus
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT