AFMC Mentoring - Gen Arnold W. Bunch Jr.

Gen Arnold W. Bunch Jr., Commander of Air Force Materiel Command, shares his perspective on the importance of mentorship. The Air Force Materiel Command Mentorship Program uses first-person stories to share perspectives, relate experiences, and work through the challenges of mentoring. (U.S. Air Force video by 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs)
12.22.2020
01.05.2021
|Package
|779554
|201222-F-VE661-1001
|DOD_108128594
|00:03:15
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
|3
|3
