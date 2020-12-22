Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFMC Mentoring - Gen Arnold W. Bunch Jr.

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2020

    Video by Austin Smith 

    Air Force Materiel Command

    Gen Arnold W. Bunch Jr., Commander of Air Force Materiel Command, shares his perspective on the importance of mentorship. The Air Force Materiel Command Mentorship Program uses first-person stories to share perspectives, relate experiences, and work through the challenges of mentoring. (U.S. Air Force video by 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 12.22.2020
    Date Posted: 01.05.2021 11:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 779554
    VIRIN: 201222-F-VE661-1001
    Filename: DOD_108128594
    Length: 00:03:15
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFMC Mentoring - Gen Arnold W. Bunch Jr., by Austin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Mentorship
    USAF
    AFMC
    WPAFB
    AFMCmentor
    AFMC Mentoring
    AFMCmentoring
    General Arnold W. Bunch Jr.

