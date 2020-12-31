B-Roll U.S. Army Health Center-Vicenza Prepares for COVID-19 Vaccine

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Health Center-Vicenza is ready to receive the COVID-19 vaccine December 31, 2020 in Vicenza, Italy. USAHC-V Pharmacy Officer in Charge Maj. Sean O'Brien and Noncommissioned Officer in Charge Sgt. La'Terra Cook explain the preparations in place to maintain the vaccines before administration. (U.S. Army Garrison Italy Public Affairs Office video by Maria Cavins)