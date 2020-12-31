U.S. Army Health Center-Vicenza is ready to receive the COVID-19 vaccine December 31, 2020 in Vicenza, Italy. USAHC-V Pharmacy Officer in Charge Maj. Sean O'Brien and Noncommissioned Officer in Charge Sgt. La'Terra Cook explain the preparations in place to maintain the vaccines before administration. (U.S. Army Garrison Italy Public Affairs Office video by Maria Cavins)
|Date Taken:
|12.31.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2021 09:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|779545
|VIRIN:
|201231-A-UN218-871
|Filename:
|DOD_108128468
|Length:
|00:11:09
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, B-Roll U.S. Army Health Center-Vicenza Prepares for COVID-19 Vaccine, by Maria Cavins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
