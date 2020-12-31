Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll U.S. Army Health Center-Vicenza Prepares for COVID-19 Vaccine

    VICENZA, ITALY

    12.31.2020

    Video by Maria Cavins 

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    U.S. Army Health Center-Vicenza is ready to receive the COVID-19 vaccine December 31, 2020 in Vicenza, Italy. USAHC-V Pharmacy Officer in Charge Maj. Sean O'Brien and Noncommissioned Officer in Charge Sgt. La'Terra Cook explain the preparations in place to maintain the vaccines before administration. (U.S. Army Garrison Italy Public Affairs Office video by Maria Cavins)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.31.2020
    Date Posted: 01.05.2021 09:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 779545
    VIRIN: 201231-A-UN218-871
    Filename: DOD_108128468
    Length: 00:11:09
    Location: VICENZA, IT 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll U.S. Army Health Center-Vicenza Prepares for COVID-19 Vaccine, by Maria Cavins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    target_news_Europe
    COVID-19 vaccine
    Coronavirus vaccine

