Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AFRICOM in 2020: Engaging partners, strengthening cooperation in a COVID-19 environment

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    01.01.2021

    Video by Patrick Loch 

    U.S. Africa Command

    In 2020 U.S. Africa Command continued to strengthen its relationships with African partners, strategic allies, U.S. government agencies and departments, and multinational coalitions to prevent, address and mitigate conflict in Africa.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.01.2021
    Date Posted: 01.05.2021 08:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 779528
    VIRIN: 210101-O-CQ961-015
    Filename: DOD_108128356
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFRICOM in 2020: Engaging partners, strengthening cooperation in a COVID-19 environment, by Patrick Loch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Africa
    U.S. Africa Command
    2020 in review

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT