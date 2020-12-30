Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing Commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jason Shaffer, 88th Air Base Wing Command Chief, appear in the second episode of “Let’s Get it Wright,” Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Dec. 1, 2020. "Let's Get it Wright" focuses on a different topic each month, the theme for January is “Trust.” (U.S. Air Force video by 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|12.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2021 18:06
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|779501
|VIRIN:
|201230-F-F3456-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108128083
|Length:
|00:16:05
|Location:
|OH, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Lets Get it Wright - Trust, by Matthew Clouse, A1C Jack Gardner, Ryan Law and Austin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
