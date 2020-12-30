Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lets Get it Wright - Trust

    OH, UNITED STATES

    12.30.2020

    Video by Matthew Clouse, Airman 1st Class Jack Gardner, Ryan Law and Austin Smith

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing Commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jason Shaffer, 88th Air Base Wing Command Chief, appear in the second episode of “Let’s Get it Wright,” Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Dec. 1, 2020. "Let's Get it Wright" focuses on a different topic each month, the theme for January is “Trust.” (U.S. Air Force video by 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.30.2020
    Date Posted: 01.04.2021 18:06
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 779501
    VIRIN: 201230-F-F3456-1001
    Filename: DOD_108128083
    Length: 00:16:05
    Location: OH, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lets Get it Wright - Trust, by Matthew Clouse, A1C Jack Gardner, Ryan Law and Austin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

