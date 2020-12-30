Lets Get it Wright - Trust

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/779501" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing Commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jason Shaffer, 88th Air Base Wing Command Chief, appear in the second episode of “Let’s Get it Wright,” Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Dec. 1, 2020. "Let's Get it Wright" focuses on a different topic each month, the theme for January is “Trust.” (U.S. Air Force video by 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs)