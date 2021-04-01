Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Hunter Liggett 80th Anniversary Story

    CA, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2021

    Video by Cynthia McIntyre 

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    To prepare for America's eventual entry into World War II, the War Department purchased a quarter million acres of land from William Randolph Hearst to establish Hunter Liggett Military Reservation. Through various transitions and missions, Fort Hunter Liggett in Monterey County, California stands as a testament to the troops from all military services to train, develop new weapons and tactics, and serve this country. It is the Army Reserve's largest training installation and the 8th largest Army installation in the continental United States.

    Date Taken: 01.04.2021
    Date Posted: 01.04.2021 14:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 779493
    VIRIN: 210104-O-AP697-674
    Filename: DOD_108127906
    Length: 00:03:27
    Location: CA, US

    Army Reserve
    Fort Hunter Liggett history

