To prepare for America's eventual entry into World War II, the War Department purchased a quarter million acres of land from William Randolph Hearst to establish Hunter Liggett Military Reservation. Through various transitions and missions, Fort Hunter Liggett in Monterey County, California stands as a testament to the troops from all military services to train, develop new weapons and tactics, and serve this country. It is the Army Reserve's largest training installation and the 8th largest Army installation in the continental United States.
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2021 14:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|779493
|VIRIN:
|210104-O-AP697-674
|Filename:
|DOD_108127906
|Length:
|00:03:27
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Hunter Liggett 80th Anniversary Story, by Cynthia McIntyre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT