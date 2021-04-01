Fort Hunter Liggett 80th Anniversary Story

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



To prepare for America's eventual entry into World War II, the War Department purchased a quarter million acres of land from William Randolph Hearst to establish Hunter Liggett Military Reservation. Through various transitions and missions, Fort Hunter Liggett in Monterey County, California stands as a testament to the troops from all military services to train, develop new weapons and tactics, and serve this country. It is the Army Reserve's largest training installation and the 8th largest Army installation in the continental United States.