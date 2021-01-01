Federal Government of Somalia and U.S. Africa Command target al-Shabaab compound in the vicinity of Qunyo Barrow, Somalia, Jan. 1, 2021.
This video shows the destruction of a known al-Shabaab compound following a U.S. airstrike to disrupt the terrorist group's operations.
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2021 06:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|779444
|VIRIN:
|210101-A-ZZ999-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108127370
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|SO
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, U.S. Africa Command releases video from Jan. 1 airstrike to disrupt al-Shabaab, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Africa Command conducts strikes on al-Shabaab compound
LEAVE A COMMENT