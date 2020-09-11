Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    ERDC Researchers Release New Report on the Yazoo River Basin

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    11.09.2020

    Video by Jared Eastman 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Engineer Research and Development Center

    ERDC Researchers have discovered that the wetlands in the Yazoo River Basin are supported largely by precipitation, rather than flooding as originally thought.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.09.2020
    Date Posted: 12.31.2020 15:53
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 779350
    VIRIN: 201109-A-HE363-001
    Filename: DOD_108126116
    Length: 00:04:35
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ERDC Researchers Release New Report on the Yazoo River Basin, by Jared Eastman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Vicksburg
    ERDC
    Engineer Research and Development

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT