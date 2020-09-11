ERDC Researchers have discovered that the wetlands in the Yazoo River Basin are supported largely by precipitation, rather than flooding as originally thought.
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2020 15:53
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|779350
|VIRIN:
|201109-A-HE363-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108126116
|Length:
|00:04:35
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ERDC Researchers Release New Report on the Yazoo River Basin, by Jared Eastman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
