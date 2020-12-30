201230-N-AO823-2001
INDIAN OCEAN (Dec. 30, 2020) - The amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) performs numerous daily operations. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting operations in the 6th Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael Lieberknecht, Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob D. Bergh, Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kristopher S. Haley, Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy Laramore, Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow, Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Sperle and Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nadia Lund)
