    201230-N-AO823-2001

    INDIAN OCEAN

    12.30.2020

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    201230-N-AO823-2001
    INDIAN OCEAN (Dec. 30, 2020) - The amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) performs numerous daily operations. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting operations in the 6th Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael Lieberknecht, Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob D. Bergh, Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kristopher S. Haley, Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy Laramore, Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow, Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Sperle and Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nadia Lund)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.30.2020
    Date Posted: 12.31.2020 11:27
    Category: Video Productions
    VIRIN: 201230-N-AO823-2001
    Filename: DOD_108125481
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 201230-N-AO823-2001, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

