B-Roll U.S. Army Garrison Italy Hidden Heroes: AAFES Express

Army and Air Force Exchange Service Customer Service Associate Winnie K. serves the Service members, Civilians, and Families of U.S. Army Garrison Italy at the AAFES Express April 24, 2020 on Caserma Del Din in Vicenza, Italy. Winnie, the "mother" of AAFES Express, shares why she loves serving Soldiers in USAG Italy's Hidden Heroes mini-documentary series, which offers an inside look into how our mission-essential "Hidden Heroes" staff continue limited base services during COVID-19. (U.S. Army Garrison Italy Public Affairs Office video by Maria Cavins)