Army and Air Force Exchange Service Customer Service Associate Winnie K. serves the Service members, Civilians, and Families of U.S. Army Garrison Italy at the AAFES Express April 24, 2020 on Caserma Del Din in Vicenza, Italy. Winnie, the "mother" of AAFES Express, shares why she loves serving Soldiers in USAG Italy's Hidden Heroes mini-documentary series, which offers an inside look into how our mission-essential "Hidden Heroes" staff continue limited base services during COVID-19. (U.S. Army Garrison Italy Public Affairs Office video by Maria Cavins)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2020 04:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|779283
|VIRIN:
|200424-A-UN218-319
|Filename:
|DOD_108125311
|Length:
|00:08:21
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll U.S. Army Garrison Italy Hidden Heroes: AAFES Express, by Maria Cavins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
