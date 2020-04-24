Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    B-Roll U.S. Army Garrison Italy Hidden Heroes: AAFES Express

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VICENZA, ITALY

    04.24.2020

    Video by Maria Cavins 

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    Army and Air Force Exchange Service Customer Service Associate Winnie K. serves the Service members, Civilians, and Families of U.S. Army Garrison Italy at the AAFES Express April 24, 2020 on Caserma Del Din in Vicenza, Italy. Winnie, the "mother" of AAFES Express, shares why she loves serving Soldiers in USAG Italy's Hidden Heroes mini-documentary series, which offers an inside look into how our mission-essential "Hidden Heroes" staff continue limited base services during COVID-19. (U.S. Army Garrison Italy Public Affairs Office video by Maria Cavins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2020
    Date Posted: 12.31.2020 04:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 779283
    VIRIN: 200424-A-UN218-319
    Filename: DOD_108125311
    Length: 00:08:21
    Location: VICENZA, IT 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll U.S. Army Garrison Italy Hidden Heroes: AAFES Express, by Maria Cavins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    B-Roll
    target_news_Europe
    AAFES Express

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT