Once Upon a Mishap Lessons Learned Naval Safety Center (NAVSAFECEN) Lessons Learned in video format. "Captain Dave" shares important safety related information/stories from his Book of Mishaps for the fleet in a fireside chat discussion. This is the second video from the "Once Upon a Mishap" video series.
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2020 16:45
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|779177
|VIRIN:
|201204-N-TZ524-431
|Filename:
|DOD_108124808
|Length:
|00:03:14
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Once Upon A Mishap Lessons Learned Winter Fails, by Catalina Magee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
