    Once Upon A Mishap Lessons Learned Winter Fails

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2020

    Video by Catalina Magee 

    Naval Safety Center

    Once Upon a Mishap Lessons Learned Naval Safety Center (NAVSAFECEN) Lessons Learned in video format. "Captain Dave" shares important safety related information/stories from his Book of Mishaps for the fleet in a fireside chat discussion. This is the second video from the "Once Upon a Mishap" video series.

    Date Posted: 12.30.2020 16:45
