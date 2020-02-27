USASAC Year in Review

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-Roll from three big USASAC stories from this past year.

1: (Pre-COVID 19 Restrictions)

USASAC hosted this year’s annual Logistics Coordination Meeting with the Royal Saudi Land Forces. The LCM was held Feb. 24-28 in Huntsville, Alabama, allowing U.S. program managers and Saudi customers to discuss complex details of the multibillion dollar cases, face-to-face. The LCM is a precursor to the annual U.S.-Saudi Grand Security Assistance Review held in Washington, D.C.

2:

USASAC honors Mr. Robert L. Moore, USASAC's Deputy to the Commanding General, at his retirement after nearly 50 years of military (28 as Active Duty Air Force) and civilian service to our nation. Moore served as USASAC's Deputy to the Commanding General from 2010-2020, and was selected to the Army's Senior Executive Service in July 2003.

3:

The commander of USASAC was promoted to brigadier general during a Sept. 18 promotion ceremony at Redstone Arsenal. With the promotion, Brig. Gen. Douglas Lowrey, an Oklahoma native of Cherokee descent, becomes the only Native American general officer on active duty. Lowrey took command after an assumption of command ceremony on August 10th.