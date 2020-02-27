B-Roll from three big USASAC stories from this past year.
1: (Pre-COVID 19 Restrictions)
USASAC hosted this year’s annual Logistics Coordination Meeting with the Royal Saudi Land Forces. The LCM was held Feb. 24-28 in Huntsville, Alabama, allowing U.S. program managers and Saudi customers to discuss complex details of the multibillion dollar cases, face-to-face. The LCM is a precursor to the annual U.S.-Saudi Grand Security Assistance Review held in Washington, D.C.
2:
USASAC honors Mr. Robert L. Moore, USASAC's Deputy to the Commanding General, at his retirement after nearly 50 years of military (28 as Active Duty Air Force) and civilian service to our nation. Moore served as USASAC's Deputy to the Commanding General from 2010-2020, and was selected to the Army's Senior Executive Service in July 2003.
3:
The commander of USASAC was promoted to brigadier general during a Sept. 18 promotion ceremony at Redstone Arsenal. With the promotion, Brig. Gen. Douglas Lowrey, an Oklahoma native of Cherokee descent, becomes the only Native American general officer on active duty. Lowrey took command after an assumption of command ceremony on August 10th.
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2020 15:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|779170
|VIRIN:
|201230-A-IK167-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108124778
|Length:
|00:02:11
|Location:
|AL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USASAC Year in Review, by Tim Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
