A U.S. Air Force B-52 “Stratofortress” from Minot Air Force Base, N.D. and a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon are aerial refueled by a KC-135 “Stratotanker” over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Dec. 30, 2020 as part of an escort mission in support of the B-52 “Stratofortress” deployment. The short-notice deployment underscores the U.S. military's commitment to regional security and demonstrates a unique ability to rapidly deploy overwhelming combat power on short notice. The B-52H is a long-range, heavy bomber that is capable of flying at high subsonic speeds at altitudes of up to 50,000 feet and provides the United States with immediate global strike capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Roslyn Ward)
|Date Taken:
|12.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2020 11:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|779066
|VIRIN:
|201230-F-XN348-0163
|PIN:
|201230
|Filename:
|DOD_108124195
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, BUFFS deploy to the Middle East, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
BUFFS deploy to the Middle East
