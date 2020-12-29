Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BUFFS deploy to the Middle East

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.29.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs   

    A U.S. Air Force B-52 “Stratofortress” from Minot Air Force Base, N.D. and a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon are aerial refueled by a KC-135 “Stratotanker” over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Dec. 30, 2020 as part of an escort mission in support of the B-52 “Stratofortress” deployment. The short-notice deployment underscores the U.S. military's commitment to regional security and demonstrates a unique ability to rapidly deploy overwhelming combat power on short notice. The B-52H is a long-range, heavy bomber that is capable of flying at high subsonic speeds at altitudes of up to 50,000 feet and provides the United States with immediate global strike capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Roslyn Ward)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.29.2020
    Date Posted: 12.30.2020 11:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 779066
    VIRIN: 201230-F-XN348-0163
    PIN: 201230
    Filename: DOD_108124195
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    1CTCS
    AFCENT
    B-52 Stratofortress
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    Bomber Task Force

