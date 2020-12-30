BUFFS deploy to the Middle East

U.S. Air Force B-52H "Stratofortress" aircrews from the Minot Air Force Base, N.D.-headquartered 5th Bomb Wing made a deliberate appearance in the Middle East today to underscore the U.S. military's commitment to regional security and demonstrate a unique ability to rapidly deploy overwhelming combat power on short notice.



The two-ship deployment also delivers a clear deterrent message to anyone who intends to do harm to Americans or American interests.



"The United States continues to deploy combat-ready capabilities into the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility to deter any potential adversary, and make clear that we are ready and able to respond to any aggression directed at Americans or our interests," said Gen. Frank McKenzie, Commander, U.S. Central Command. "We do not seek conflict, but no one should underestimate our ability to defend our forces or to act decisively in response to any attack."



The United States continues to work closely with allies and partner to advance regional security and stability.



This mission is the third bomber deployment into CENTCOM's area of operation in the last 45 days.

