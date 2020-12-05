Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Hidden Heroes NGIS Naples

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    05.12.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Debra Thomas 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    The Housekeeping staff at NGIS Naples shows us how they take care of guests during the COVID-19 pandemic.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2020
    Date Posted: 12.30.2020 09:07
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 779035
    VIRIN: 200512-N-FB655-1003
    Filename: DOD_108123832
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NRNPASE-W CNE-CNA-C6F

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT