    352 SOW Winter 2020 Baltic Deployment Wrap-up

    UNITED KINGDOM

    12.30.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Roidan Carlson  

    352nd Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    For the fourth quarter of 2020, the 352d Special Operations Wing deployed to the Baltic region to train with Danish, Swedish, and Estonian special operations forces. Training with our joint and combined allies and partners increases our lethality and enhances interoperability, allowing our forces to counter military aggression and coercion by sharing responsibilities for common defense.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.30.2020
    Date Posted: 12.30.2020 04:01
    Category: PSA
    Location: GB

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 352 SOW Winter 2020 Baltic Deployment Wrap-up, by MSgt Roidan Carlson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Estonia
    Sweden
    SOF
    Denmark
    Baltics

