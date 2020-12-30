352 SOW Winter 2020 Baltic Deployment Wrap-up

For the fourth quarter of 2020, the 352d Special Operations Wing deployed to the Baltic region to train with Danish, Swedish, and Estonian special operations forces. Training with our joint and combined allies and partners increases our lethality and enhances interoperability, allowing our forces to counter military aggression and coercion by sharing responsibilities for common defense.
|Date Taken:
|12.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2020 04:01
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|779013
|VIRIN:
|201230-F-QP609-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108123679
|Length:
|00:02:26
|Location:
|GB
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
