201002-N-BK664-0001 ARABIAN GULF (Oct. 2, 2020). A video feature featuring the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) Carrier Air Traffic Control Center (CATCC). Nimitz, the flagship of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, conducting missions in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, and maritime security operations alongside regional and coalition partners. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alison Hummel)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2020 02:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|779007
|VIRIN:
|201002-N-BK664-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108123622
|Length:
|00:04:05
|Location:
|ARABIAN GULF
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, CATCC, by PO3 Alison Hummel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT