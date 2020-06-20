200620-N-OT328-1001 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 21, 2020) The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) reopens the ship’s barbershop after completing renovations and improvements. Nimitz, the Flagship of Carrier Strike Group 11, is deployed conducting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kyle Merritt)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2020 01:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|778992
|VIRIN:
|200620-N-OT328-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108123549
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Nimitz Opens Barbershop, by PO3 Kyle Merritt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
