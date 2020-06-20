Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Nimitz Opens Barbershop

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.20.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kyle Merritt 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    200620-N-OT328-1001 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 21, 2020) The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) reopens the ship’s barbershop after completing renovations and improvements. Nimitz, the Flagship of Carrier Strike Group 11, is deployed conducting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kyle Merritt)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2020
    Date Posted: 12.30.2020 01:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 778992
    VIRIN: 200620-N-OT328-1001
    Filename: DOD_108123549
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz Opens Barbershop, by PO3 Kyle Merritt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    barber
    Carrier
    Deployment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT