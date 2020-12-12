Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CSG 11 Sea Power

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ARABIAN SEA

    12.12.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kyle Merritt 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    201212-N-OT328-1001 NORTH ARABIAN SEA (Dec. 12, 2020) A video compilation demonstrating the firepower of the USS Nimitz (CVN 68) and Carrier Strike Group 11 (CSG 11). Nimitz, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 11, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet Aria of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce.(U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kyle Merritt)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2020
    Date Posted: 12.30.2020 00:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 778987
    VIRIN: 201212-N-OT328-1001
    Filename: DOD_108123538
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: ARABIAN SEA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSG 11 Sea Power, by PO3 Kyle Merritt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    Carrier
    Deployment
    Sea Power

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT