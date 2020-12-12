201212-N-OT328-1001 NORTH ARABIAN SEA (Dec. 12, 2020) A video compilation demonstrating the firepower of the USS Nimitz (CVN 68) and Carrier Strike Group 11 (CSG 11). Nimitz, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 11, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet Aria of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce.(U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kyle Merritt)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2020 00:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|778987
|VIRIN:
|201212-N-OT328-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108123538
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|ARABIAN SEA
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, CSG 11 Sea Power, by PO3 Kyle Merritt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT