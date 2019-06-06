Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Malabar Exercise 2020

    UNITED STATES

    06.06.2019

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kyle Merritt 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    201121-N-OT328-1001 INDIAN OCEAN (Nov. 21, 2020) RDML Jim Kirk speaks aboard the USS Nimitz (CVN 68 ) about Exercise Malabar 2020. Malabar 2020 is the latest in a continuing series of exercises that has grown in scope and complexity over the years to address the variety of shared threats to maritime security in the Indo-Asia Pacific where the U.S. Navy has patrolled for more than 70 years promoting regional peace and security. Nimitz Carrier Strike Group is currently deployed to the 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kyle Merritt)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2019
    Date Posted: 12.30.2020 00:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: US

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    Indian Ocean
    Photo Exercise
    Aircraft Carrier
    U.S. Navy
    Malabar

