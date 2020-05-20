Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEY Award

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.20.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kyle Merritt 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    200520-N-OT328-1001 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 20, 2020) Established in 1958, the Captain Edward F. Ney Award for food service excellence is given annually to Navy galleys of each category of ship and shore commands. The objective is to improve the quality of life for Navy personnel and recognize the best general galleys in the Navy. Nimitz is underway conducting composite training unit exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is an intensive exercise designed to fully integrate units of the carrier strike group, while testing a strike group’s ability as a whole to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kyle Merritt)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2020
    Date Posted: 12.30.2020 00:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 778983
    VIRIN: 200520-N-OT328-1001
    Filename: DOD_108123534
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    Carrier
    Deployment
    NEY

