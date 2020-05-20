200520-N-OT328-1001 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 20, 2020) Established in 1958, the Captain Edward F. Ney Award for food service excellence is given annually to Navy galleys of each category of ship and shore commands. The objective is to improve the quality of life for Navy personnel and recognize the best general galleys in the Navy. Nimitz is underway conducting composite training unit exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is an intensive exercise designed to fully integrate units of the carrier strike group, while testing a strike group’s ability as a whole to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kyle Merritt)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2020 00:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|778983
|VIRIN:
|200520-N-OT328-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108123534
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, NEY Award, by PO3 Kyle Merritt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
