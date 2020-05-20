video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/778983" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

200520-N-OT328-1001 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 20, 2020) Established in 1958, the Captain Edward F. Ney Award for food service excellence is given annually to Navy galleys of each category of ship and shore commands. The objective is to improve the quality of life for Navy personnel and recognize the best general galleys in the Navy. Nimitz is underway conducting composite training unit exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is an intensive exercise designed to fully integrate units of the carrier strike group, while testing a strike group’s ability as a whole to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kyle Merritt)