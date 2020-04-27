Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nimitz Prepares for Deployment

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.27.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jose Madrigal 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    200427-N-ZR324-1000 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 27, 2020) A motivational pre-deploment video of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). The Nimitz is currently conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jose Madrigal)

    Date Taken: 04.27.2020
    Date Posted: 12.30.2020 00:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 778978
    VIRIN: 200427-N-ZR324-1000
    Filename: DOD_108123497
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

