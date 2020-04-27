200427-N-ZR324-1000 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 27, 2020) A motivational pre-deploment video of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). The Nimitz is currently conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jose Madrigal)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2020 00:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|778978
|VIRIN:
|200427-N-ZR324-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_108123497
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Nimitz Prepares for Deployment, by PO3 Jose Madrigal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
