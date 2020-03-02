EMCON: A Necessary Status

200203-N-OT701-0001 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 03, 2020) An informational video spot about emissions control (EMCON) aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). The spot highlights the importance of proper wireless electronics use for Sailors who are underway. Nimitz is currently underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Greg Hall/Released)
