    EMCON: A Necessary Status

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.03.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Greg Hall 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    200203-N-OT701-0001 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 03, 2020) An informational video spot about emissions control (EMCON) aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). The spot highlights the importance of proper wireless electronics use for Sailors who are underway. Nimitz is currently underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Greg Hall/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2020
    Date Posted: 12.29.2020 23:16
    Category: Video Productions
    VIRIN: 200203-N-OT701-0001
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EMCON: A Necessary Status, by PO2 Greg Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 68
    Underway
    Aircraft Carrier
    USS NIMITZ
    EMCON
    Emissions Control

