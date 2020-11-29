201128-N-VW723-1001 ARABIAN SEA (Nov. 28, 2020) An E-2C Hawkeye, from the “Sun Kings” of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 116 as seen from a C-2 Greyhound ramp, assigned to the “Providers” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 30. USS Nimitz is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed conducting maritime security operations and theatre security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Keenan Daniels/Released)
|Date Taken:
|11.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2020 22:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|778962
|VIRIN:
|201207-N-VW723-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108123462
|Length:
|00:04:08
|Location:
|ARABIAN SEA
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, VRC-30 and VAW-116 Conducts Flying Drills, by PO3 Keenan Daniels, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
