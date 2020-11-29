Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VRC-30 and VAW-116 Conducts Flying Drills

    ARABIAN SEA

    11.29.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Keenan Daniels 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    201128-N-VW723-1001 ARABIAN SEA (Nov. 28, 2020) An E-2C Hawkeye, from the “Sun Kings” of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 116 as seen from a C-2 Greyhound ramp, assigned to the “Providers” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 30. USS Nimitz is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed conducting maritime security operations and theatre security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Keenan Daniels/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.29.2020
    Date Posted: 12.29.2020 22:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 778962
    VIRIN: 201207-N-VW723-1001
    Filename: DOD_108123462
    Length: 00:04:08
    Location: ARABIAN SEA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VRC-30 and VAW-116 Conducts Flying Drills, by PO3 Keenan Daniels, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Deployed
    CVN 68
    Aircraft Carrier
    USS Nimitz
    Airboss

