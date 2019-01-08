Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors participate in Flight Deck Crash and Salvage Drills

    ARABIAN SEA

    08.01.2019

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Keenan Daniels 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    200904-N-VW723-1001 ARABIAN SEA (Sept. 09, 2020) Sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), from the Crash and Salavge divison, participate in flight deck drills and discuss the various equipment that they use. Nimitz, the flagship of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Keenan Daniels/Released)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2019
    Location: ARABIAN SEA

