Sailors participate in Flight Deck Crash and Salvage Drills

200904-N-VW723-1001 ARABIAN SEA (Sept. 09, 2020) Sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), from the Crash and Salavge divison, participate in flight deck drills and discuss the various equipment that they use. Nimitz, the flagship of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Keenan Daniels/Released)