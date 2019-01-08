200811-N-VW723-1001 ARABIAN SEA (Aug. 11, 2020) Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Curtis Leech, assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ 139) "The Cougars", reenlists during a scheduled flight aboard a MS-60 Seahawk assigned to Helicopter Maritime Squadron (HSC 6) "The Screamin' Indians" aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz, the flagship of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Keenan Daniels/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2019
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2020 23:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|778958
|VIRIN:
|200811-N-VW723-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108123456
|Length:
|00:02:20
|Location:
|ARABIAN SEA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Sailor Reenlists aboard a Helicopter, by PO3 Keenan Daniels, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
