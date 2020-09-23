Qualifying for Small Arms Weaponry

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Sept. 25, 2020) - Sailors assigned to security department aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) qualify for small arms weaponry at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown. George Washington is undergoing refueling complex overhaul (RCOH) at Newport News Shipyard. RCOH is a multi-year project performed only once during a carrier’s 50-year service life that includes refueling the ship’s two nuclear reactors, as well as significant repairs, upgrades, and modernization. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Robert Stamer)