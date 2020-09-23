Qualifying for Small Arms Weaponry

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Sept. 25, 2020) - Sailors assigned to security department aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) qualify for small arms weaponry at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown. George Washington is undergoing refueling complex overhaul (RCOH) at Newport News Shipyard. RCOH is a multi-year project performed only once during a carrier’s 50-year service life that includes refueling the ship’s two nuclear reactors, as well as significant repairs, upgrades, and modernization. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Robert Stamer)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2020 15:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|778911
|VIRIN:
|200923-N-CM740-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108122732
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
