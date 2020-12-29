A stellar moment for DLA! Here's the 29 second video showing DLA Distribution Susquehanna receiving the first shipment of the Moderna Vaccine and sending it out to troops overseas and the Navy Fleet.
|Date Taken:
|12.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2020 12:06
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|778885
|VIRIN:
|201229-D-LU733-199
|PIN:
|505752
|Filename:
|DOD_108122413
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DLA Ships Out Moderna Vaccine for Troops Overseas and the Navy Fleet, by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
