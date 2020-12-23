Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    52d Fighter Wing COVID-19 Message

    GERMANY

    12.23.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Commander of the 52d Fighter Wing Col David Epperson and Lt Col Mark Boggy Chief of Medical Staff at the wing talk about the COVID-19 vaccine and the process moving forward.

    Date Taken: 12.23.2020
    Date Posted: 12.29.2020 06:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 778848
    VIRIN: 201223-F-SS755-212
    Filename: DOD_108122034
    Length: 00:09:53
    Location: DE

    This work, 52d Fighter Wing COVID-19 Message, by TSgt Anthony Plyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Vaccine
    COVID-19
    52D Fighter Wing

