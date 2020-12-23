Commander of the 52d Fighter Wing Col David Epperson and Lt Col Mark Boggy Chief of Medical Staff at the wing talk about the COVID-19 vaccine and the process moving forward.
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2020 06:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|778848
|VIRIN:
|201223-F-SS755-212
|Filename:
|DOD_108122034
|Length:
|00:09:53
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 52d Fighter Wing COVID-19 Message, by TSgt Anthony Plyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
