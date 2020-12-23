52d Fighter Wing COVID-19 Vaccine Message

52d Fighter Wing Commander Col David Epperson and Lt Col Mark Boggy, the Chief of Medical Staff at the wing discuss the COVID-19 vaccine and the process.
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2020 04:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|778845
|VIRIN:
|201223-F-SS755-251
|Filename:
|DOD_108121995
|Length:
|00:09:53
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
