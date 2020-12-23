Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    52d Fighter Wing COVID-19 Vaccine Message

    GERMANY

    12.23.2020

    Courtesy Video

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    52d Fighter Wing Commander Col David Epperson and Lt Col Mark Boggy, the Chief of Medical Staff at the wing discuss the COVID-19 vaccine and the process.

    Date Taken: 12.23.2020
    Date Posted: 12.29.2020 04:57
    52nd FW
    COVID-19

