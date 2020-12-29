USFK begins COVID-19 vaccinations

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 51st Medical Group administers the first dosage of the COVID-19 vaccine at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 29, 2020. The facility is one of three U.S. Department of Defense medical treatment facilities in South Korea inoculating medical staff and other key personnel during the initial worldwide distribution of the vaccine. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Nicole Molignano)