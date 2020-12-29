The 51st Medical Group administers the first dosage of the COVID-19 vaccine at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 29, 2020. The facility is one of three U.S. Department of Defense medical treatment facilities in South Korea inoculating medical staff and other key personnel during the initial worldwide distribution of the vaccine. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Nicole Molignano)
|Date Taken:
|12.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2020 02:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|778841
|VIRIN:
|201229-O-UH588-601
|Filename:
|DOD_108121863
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Hometown:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|Downloads:
|8
|High-Res. Downloads:
|8
This work, USFK begins COVID-19 vaccinations, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT