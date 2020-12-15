Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMFA-121 Conducts Simulated Close Air Support (B-Roll)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    12.15.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Evan Jones 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121, conduct a simulated close air support exercise, in low-light conditions, for Marines with 3d Marine Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division, on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 15, 2020. The purpose of the exercise was to continue strengthening the integration of air and ground assets within III Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Evan Jones)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2020
    Date Posted: 12.29.2020 02:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 778822
    VIRIN: 201215-M-AV179-0001
    Filename: DOD_108121791
    Length: 00:03:39
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 

    This work, VMFA-121 Conducts Simulated Close Air Support (B-Roll), by LCpl Evan Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    3rd Marine Division
    JTAC
    F-35
    3rd Recon Battalion
    3RDMARDIV
    VMFA-121

