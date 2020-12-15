Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    VMFA-121 Conducts Simulated Close Air Support

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    12.15.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Evan Jones 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121, conduct a simulated close air support exercise, in low-light conditions, for Marines with 3d Marine Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division, on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 15, 2020. The purpose of the exercise was to continue strengthening the integration of air and ground assets within III Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Evan Jones)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2020
    Date Posted: 12.29.2020 03:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 778821
    VIRIN: 201215-M-AV179-0002
    Filename: DOD_108121790
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3rd Marine Division
    JTAC
    F-35
    3rd Recon Battalion
    3RDMARDIV
    VMFA-121

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT