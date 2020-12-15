VMFA-121 Conducts Simulated Close Air Support

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121, conduct a simulated close air support exercise, in low-light conditions, for Marines with 3d Marine Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division, on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 15, 2020. The purpose of the exercise was to continue strengthening the integration of air and ground assets within III Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Evan Jones)