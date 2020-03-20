A video promoting hand sanitation onboard the aircraft-carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71).
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2020 01:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|778818
|VIRIN:
|200320-N-SH180-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108121786
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), by PO3 Zachary Wheeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
