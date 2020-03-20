Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.20.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Zachary Wheeler 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    A video promoting hand sanitation onboard the aircraft-carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2020
    Date Posted: 12.29.2020 01:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 778818
    VIRIN: 200320-N-SH180-1001
    Filename: DOD_108121786
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), by PO3 Zachary Wheeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71

