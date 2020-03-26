Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    CA, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2020

    Video by Seaman Alexander Williams 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    SAN DIEGO (Oct. 21, 2020) — A video spot showing the importance of protecting PII. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Alexander Williams)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2020
    Date Posted: 12.28.2020 21:29
    Category:
    Video ID: 778766
    VIRIN: 201021-N-KB540-1001
    Filename: DOD_108121579
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), by SN Alexander Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    Aircraft Carrier

