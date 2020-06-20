PACIFIC OCEAN (June 20, 2020) —U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Douglas Verissimo, commander Carrier Strike Group Nine, talks about his career in the Navy and expectations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Alexander Williams)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2020 21:29
|Category:
|Video ID:
|778761
|VIRIN:
|200620-N-KB540-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108121574
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), by SN Alexander Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
