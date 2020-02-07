Gryphon Jet - AFN Spot

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 353rd Special Operations Group organized exercise Gryphon Jet from June 17th through the 26th here at Yokota Air Base.



Over that 10-day period U.S. forces teamed up to execute the high altitude high opening, high altitude low opening, fast rope, and repel training needed to get its special tactics operators where they need to be quickly, efficiently, and most importantly, ready to respond at a moment’s notice.



Read more about the exercise here: https://go.usa.gov/xwzkQ

Want photos? Check out our flickr page: https://bit.ly/2Ai7ACi