    Gryphon Jet - AFN Spot

    FUSSA, TOKYO, JAPAN

    07.02.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 353rd Special Operations Group organized exercise Gryphon Jet from June 17th through the 26th here at Yokota Air Base.

    Over that 10-day period U.S. forces teamed up to execute the high altitude high opening, high altitude low opening, fast rope, and repel training needed to get its special tactics operators where they need to be quickly, efficiently, and most importantly, ready to respond at a moment’s notice.

    Read more about the exercise here: https://go.usa.gov/xwzkQ
    Want photos? Check out our flickr page: https://bit.ly/2Ai7ACi

    Date Taken: 07.02.2020
    Date Posted: 12.28.2020 06:07
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 778655
    VIRIN: 200702-F-KS661-300
    Filename: DOD_108120243
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: FUSSA, TOKYO, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gryphon Jet - AFN Spot, by SSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Parachute
    Japan
    Osprey
    Tokyo
    Yokota
    CV-22
    C130-J
    USAF
    353rd SOG
    Gryphon Jet

