Two Worlds: Mine & My Hair's

"Why would you not believe me? Why did I have to have another individual put a filthy ruler up into my head just so you could be reassured that my hair was indeed in regulations? It was, by the way."
SSgt Miquel Jordan, 374th Public Affairs Broadcast Journalist, recalls discrimination against her natural hair and conforming to hairstyles that excluded women of color.
“I’m thinking about how these Airmen view racism, whether they don’t see it as a problem because it doesn’t happen to them or whether they’re empathetic. I’m thinking about the Airmen that don’t have a life similar to mine and don’t have to navigate through
|10.16.2020
|12.28.2020 06:06
|Series
|778653
|201016-F-KS661-021
|DOD_108120241
|00:02:01
|FUSSA, TOKYO, JP
|1
|1
