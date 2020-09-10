Two Worlds: Mine & My ID Card's

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



“What changed between me being yelled at with guns pointed at me vs I’m ok to be talked to as a human?”



TSgt Cortez Brazill, 374th MXS Aircraft Fuel Systems Craftsman, recalls an encounter with law enforcement and how a piece of plastic may have saved his life.



“I’m thinking about how these Airmen view racism, whether they don’t see it as a problem because it doesn’t happen to them or whether they’re empathetic. I’m thinking about the Airmen that don’t have a life similar to mine and don’t have to navigate through