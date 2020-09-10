Two Worlds: Mine & My ID Card's

“What changed between me being yelled at with guns pointed at me vs I’m ok to be talked to as a human?”
TSgt Cortez Brazill, 374th MXS Aircraft Fuel Systems Craftsman, recalls an encounter with law enforcement and how a piece of plastic may have saved his life.
“I’m thinking about how these Airmen view racism, whether they don’t see it as a problem because it doesn’t happen to them or whether they’re empathetic. I’m thinking about the Airmen that don’t have a life similar to mine and don’t have to navigate through
