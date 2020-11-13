Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Two Worlds: Mine & My Bias'

    FUSSA, TOKYO, JAPAN

    11.13.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    "This is a slow process and any effective change takes time. You have to stick with it no matter how defeating it feels like no one's listening, no one's doing anything, keep doing something. It matters.”

    Ms. Kiondra Broadway, University of Maryland Global Campus Asia's overseas equity program assistant director, shares her experience with discrimination and unconscious bias and what we can do to stay resilient.

    “I’m thinking about how these Airmen view racism, whether they don’t see it as a problem because it doesn’t happen to them or whether they’re empathetic. I’m thinking about the Airmen that don’t have a life similar to mine and don’t have to navigate through

    Date Taken: 11.13.2020
    Date Posted: 12.28.2020 06:06
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 778651
    VIRIN: 201113-F-KS661-805
    Filename: DOD_108120239
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: FUSSA, TOKYO, JP

