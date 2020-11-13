Two Worlds: Mine & My Bias'

"This is a slow process and any effective change takes time. You have to stick with it no matter how defeating it feels like no one's listening, no one's doing anything, keep doing something. It matters.”
Ms. Kiondra Broadway, University of Maryland Global Campus Asia's overseas equity program assistant director, shares her experience with discrimination and unconscious bias and what we can do to stay resilient.
“I’m thinking about how these Airmen view racism, whether they don’t see it as a problem because it doesn’t happen to them or whether they’re empathetic. I’m thinking about the Airmen that don’t have a life similar to mine and don’t have to navigate through
