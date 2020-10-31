Two Worlds: Mine & My Credibility's

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/778649" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

"I worked for a company that did not want people of color to visit the clients. If you were Caucasian and had a certain look they felt like they would represent the company better.”



Ms. Carmen Brooks, pharmaceutical project manager and military spouse, shares her experience with discrimination and unconscious bias in the workplace and among neighbors.



“I’m thinking about how these Airmen view racism, whether they don’t see it as a problem because it doesn’t happen to them or whether they’re empathetic. I’m thinking about the Airmen that don’t have a life similar to mine and don’t have to navigate through