    Two Worlds: Mine & My Credibility's

    FUSSA, TOKYO, JAPAN

    10.31.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    "I worked for a company that did not want people of color to visit the clients. If you were Caucasian and had a certain look they felt like they would represent the company better.”

    Ms. Carmen Brooks, pharmaceutical project manager and military spouse, shares her experience with discrimination and unconscious bias in the workplace and among neighbors.

    “I’m thinking about how these Airmen view racism, whether they don’t see it as a problem because it doesn’t happen to them or whether they’re empathetic. I’m thinking about the Airmen that don’t have a life similar to mine and don’t have to navigate through

    Date Taken: 10.31.2020
    Date Posted: 12.28.2020 06:06
